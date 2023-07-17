Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My gives a present to Aldofo Pereira, Governor of Lara. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation from the Vietnam Embassy in Venezuela led by Ambassador Vu Trung My paid a working visit to Lara state, one of the localities with the highest economic growth in Venezuela.

The visit from July 14-16 was made at the invitation of Aldofo Pereira, Governor of Lara, and among activities to promote economic diplomacy and cooperation between localities of Vietnam and Venezuela.

Receiving the Vietnamese delegation, Pereira briefed his guests on the state’s development potential.

He said that Lara is the third largest state in Venezuela with a population of nearly 3 million. The state has led the country in livestock and agriculture, and has a comprehensive transport infrastructure system with airports, highways, and seaports, connecting cities in Venezuela as well as countries in the region.

The governor affirmed that the visit helps strengthen the connection between the two countries and between Lara state and Vietnam's localities.

At another reception for the delegation, Luis Jonás Reyes, Mayor of Barquisimeto city, expressed his respect for President Ho Chi Minh and his admiration for the glorious history of the Vietnamese people, as well as the achievements Vietnam has recorded during its Doi moi (Renewal) process.

According to the mayor, as the two economies are mutually complementary, Vietnam and Venezuela in general and Lara state in particular need to further promote cooperation in the field of agriculture, especially in cattle breeding which is one of Lara’s strengths.

Speaking at the meetings, My briefed his host on Vietnam's situation as well as its socio-economic development, international integration, achievements during its renewal process, and policies to attract foreign investment.

The ambassador affirmed that the embassy will make every effort to connect and promote economic-trade relations between the two countries, between localities of Vietnam and Lara state as well as other localities of Venezuela based on the potential and strengths of the parties.

During the trip, My attended the Barquisimeto 2023 International Livestock Fair, an event that attracted the participation of dozens of agricultural powers worldwide. The diplomat told the business community and local press about Vietnam’s agriculture and the potential for cooperation between the two countries in this field.

He then also had meetings with the Lara Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Lara Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, and visited several local businesses./.