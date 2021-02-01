Politics Party General Secretary pledges to complete assigned tasks Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong thanked delegates at the 13th National Party Congress for their trust and electing the new Party Central Committee - the supreme organ of the Communist Party of Vietnam between two congresses - during his remarks on February 1.

Politics Press release on closing session of 13th National Party Congress The closing session of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) took place on February 1 morning under the chair of National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.