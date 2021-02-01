Vietnam wants Myanmar to soon stabilise its situation: Spokeswoman
As neighbours in the region and both are members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Vietnam has kept a close watch on the ongoing situation in Myanmar, Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.
Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – As neighbours in the region and both are members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Vietnam has kept a close watch on the ongoing situation in Myanmar, Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.
Hang made the statement on February 1 while answering reporters’ query on Vietnam’s reaction to recent developments in Myanmar.
“Vietnam wants Myanmar to soon stabilise its situation to build and develop the country for peace, stability and cooperation in the region, and continue contributing to the ASEAN Community construction process,” she said./.