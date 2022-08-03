Vietnam wants relevant parties not to complicate Taiwan Strait situation: Spokeswoman
Vietnam expects that related parties will restrain and avoid complicating the situation in the Taiwan Strait, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on August 3.
Responding to reporters’ query on the current Taiwan Strait situation, Hang affirmed that Vietnam has consistently implemented the ‘One China’ policy and hoped that relevant parties will actively contribute to maintaining peace and stability, and promote cooperation and development in the region and the world as well./.