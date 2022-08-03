Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 3 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM receives outgoing British ambassador Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 2 for British Ambassador Gareth Ward, who came to say goodbye at the end of his tenure in Vietnam.

Politics Condolences to Philippines over former President’s passing President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent their condolences to Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos over the death of former President Fidel Ramos.