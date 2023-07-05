World Int’l arrivals to Indonesia surge Indonesia received 4.12 million international arrivals in the first five months of 2023, four times higher compared to the same period last year, data from the country’s statistics bureau has revealed.

World São Paulo Forum declares Cuba Universal Heritage of Dignity​ The 26th meeting of the São Paulo Forum on July 4 declared Cuba a Universal Heritage of Dignity for maintaining its heroic resistance against blockades over the past six decades.

World Thai parliament has new House Speaker Leader of the Prachachat Party Wan Muhamad Noor Matha was elected speaker of the 26th House of Representatives of Thailand at the lower house’s first session on July 4.