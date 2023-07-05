Vietnam well applies bamboo diplomacy to promote position: Iranian scholar
Vietnam has built an outstanding and unique school in foreign relations and diplomacy, based on the creative application of the basic principles of Marxism-Leninism, the continuation of tradition and national characteristics of foreign relations, diplomacy and culture, and the conscious selection of the strengths of global culture and the progressive philosophies of the time, said an Iranian scholar.
The assessment was made by Abed Akbari, CEO of Abrar Moaser Research Institute, in his article titled “A review of Vietnam’s ‘Bamboo Diplomacy’” published recently on Iran Daily.
The speech of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong at the National Foreign Relations Conference on the topic of creating and developing Vietnam’s modern foreign relations is full of scientific and practical tips and directions for foreign policy, he wrote.
Vietnam creates the idea of bamboo diplomacy as a metaphor of resistance as well as flexibility and adaptability in foreign policy; while using national identity to promote global status, progress and sustainable development, influencing regional situations and becoming more internationally integrated in the field of global relations.
The general strategy proposed behind this idea has the aim and ideal of nation-building and improving the defense power, and creating morale and determination and driving force for the entire political system, the article said.
The expert noted that President Ho Chi Minh laid the foundation of Vietnam’s bamboo diplomacy in 1945 and directly led and directed the development of Vietnam’s revolutionary diplomatic service. The basic elements of Ho Chi Minh’s diplomatic thoughts from the philosophy and tradition of diplomacy are seamlessly combined with the characteristics of patriotism and national culture.
“Today’s policy of Vietnam represents a principle that has always been successful in the foreign policy, that is, national consensus on the chosen path,” he stressed. “The consensus axes of Vietnam’s foreign policy include independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, and diversity and multilateralism in relations with international institutions and organisations that should be continuously promoted as an active and responsible member in formulating and designing foreign policy”.
The chosen path of Vietnam in the field of foreign and international relations is clear and respectable, which can be full of great lessons for other countries of the world, concluded Akbari.