A session of the UN Security Council in the US (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - With experience accumulated in multilateral external relations over the past decades, cooperation and support from other countries and its own efforts, Vietnam is well positioned to fulfil its role in the UN Security Commission (UNSC), said Ambassador Dinh Thi Minh Huyen, former director of the Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organisations.

Talking to the press on Vietnam’s success in the election of non-permanent members of the UNSC on June 7, the Ambassador said the election’s result reflected the support and trust of UN member states for Vietnam, a country following an external policy of peace, independence and strong commitment to the UN’s principles and noble goals.



The success also demonstrated the sound external policy of the Party and the State, and the rising position and prestige of Vietnam on the international arena, she said, adding that it will create more favourable conditions for Vietnam to bring into play its role in the UN and other international organisations, towards the goal of maintaining a peaceful environment favourable for national construction and defence.



The diplomat stressed that in order to fulfil the mission mandated by UN member states, Vietnam must make the greatest efforts and the best preparations for the work in the UNSC. According to her, the country should study the UNSC agenda, keep itself updated on the developments of world issues, especially complicated matters, and consult other countries and international experts. Vietnam should also research and form ideas on what the country can do, she said.



Vietnam officially won the election to become a non-permanent member of the UNSC for 2020-2021 after getting 192 votes out of the 193 member countries and territories of the UN General Assembly.-VNA