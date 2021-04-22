Health Infographic All senior citizens to be covered by health insurance in 2021 According to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, Vietnam has about 500,000 poor elderly people who have not been covered by health insurance. In 2021, the country has set a target of ensuring health insurance coverage for all above-mentioned poor elderly people.

Health COVID-19: Ten new cases raise national total to 2,801 Vietnam recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 20, bringing the national tally to 2,801, according to the Health Ministry.

Health No new COVID-19 cases recorded on April 20 morning Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6am on April 20, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Australia, UNICEF join hands to aid COVID-19 vaccine delivery in Vietnam The Australian Embassy in Hanoi and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have announced a 13.5 million AUD package to support the introduction and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines doses in Vietnam.