Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese agencies stand ready to create optimal conditions for investment funds and corporations of Saudi Arabia to seek investment cooperation chances in Vietnam, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh while receiving Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud in Hanoi on March 17.



At the reception, the PM thanked the government and humanitarian organisations of Saudi Arabia for their timely financial and medical supplies support for Vietnam in the COVID-19 fight, and helping raise the living quality of residents in disadvantaged areas.



He proposed that the two countries bolster exchanges of delegations and visits by high-ranking officials; and increase cooperation between the foreign ministries and people-to-people and cultural exchanges.



On the occasion, the Government leader reiterated the invitation to Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Vietnam.



PM Chinh requested the Saudi Arabian side to soon completely remove a ban on the import of Vietnam’s fishery products, and strengthen the import of Vietnamese farm produce. He called on Saudi Arabia to share experience with Vietnam to access markets and services meeting Halal standards; and help Vietnamese firms join in oil and gas projects in the Middle East nation, exchange information and experience with Saudi Arabian partners in desalination, energy and industrial development.





Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud (Photo: VNA)

He also asked the Saudi Arabia Development Fund to increase the number of projects and scale of preferential capital for each project so as to improve living quality for inhabitants in mountainous and remote areas.



The PM thanked the Saudi Arabian side for creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese nationals to live and study in the country, particularly when COVID-19 broke out.



He proposed that the Middle East country continue to receive skilled labourers of Vietnam in the services and health care sectors, while taking measures to ensure safety and legitimate rights of Vietnamese workers.



He informed his guest that Vietnam officially reopened international tourism from March 15, hoping to welcome more holidaymakers from Saudi Arabia in the coming time.



PM Chinh wished that the countries will continue to collaborate and support each other at regional and international forums, especially in the United Nations framework.



For his part, Prince Faisal affirmed that Saudi Arabia always treasures relations with Vietnam. He spoke highly of the Southeast Asian nation’s achievements in socio-economic development and COVID-19 control.



He believed that Saudi Arabia and Vietnam hold huge potential to further promote cooperation across various fields, notably trade and investment. The Saudi Arabian minister agreed with PM Chinh’s proposals, viewing them as a roadmap to foster bilateral relations.

Saudi Arabian agencies and businesses will work closely with the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry to boost the efficiency of the bilateral cooperation, particularly in economy, he affirmed./.