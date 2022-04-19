Politics Cooperation through Party channel orients Vietnam-China ties: Party officials Cooperation through Party channel plays an important role in orienting the ties between Vietnam and China, said officials in charge of external relations of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) during their talks held via videoconferencing on April 19.

Politics Friendship Association eyes stronger Vietnam-Cambodia ties The third congress of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association (VCFA)'s chapter in Ho Chi Minh City on April 19 agreed to further consolidate and foster friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the countries as well as between the southern economic hub and Cambodian localities.

Politics Indian Lower house speaker’s visit hoped to enhance partnership The ongoing visit by Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (the lower house) Om Birla to Vietnam will be a success and further contribute to strengthening the Vietnam-India comprehensive strategic partnership in the coming time.

Politics National Assembly’s 3rd session slated for May 23 The 15th National Assembly (NA)’s third meeting will start on May 23, as heard at the ongoing 10th session of the NA Standing Committee on April 19.