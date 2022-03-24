Vietnam willing to join humanitarian efforts for Ukraine
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has affirmed that Vietnam supports and is always willing to contribute to the UN's humanitarian relief for Ukraine within its capacity and conditions.
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations. (Photo: VNA)New York (VNA) - Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has affirmed that Vietnam supports and is always willing to contribute to the UN's humanitarian relief for Ukraine within its capacity and conditions.
Addressing the UN General Assembly’s 11th emergency special session on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, Giang reasserted Vietnam’s consistent stance on solving international disputes by peaceful measures on the basis of respecting international law, the UN Charter, and the principle of respecting independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries, not interfering into their internal affairs and not using force in international relations.
Sharing the international community's deep concern about the humanitarian situation caused by the war in Ukraine, the Vietnamese diplomat emphasised that the current urgent priority should be given to stopping fighting, protecting civilians and essential civilian infrastructure, deploying humanitarian operations, and evacuating citizens.
The special session is scheduled to continue taking place on March 24, and another resolution on Ukraine is expected to be voted./.