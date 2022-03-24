World Indonesia extends visa on arrival to int’l travellers from 42 countries The Indonesian Government has extended the visa on arrival (VoA) programme for international travellers from 42 countries arriving at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali province.

World RoK’s President-elect to talk with President Phuc on ways to promote bilateral ties The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol plans to discuss ways to deepen bilateral ties during his phone talk with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc scheduled on March 23, according to Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye.

World Vietnam attends Singapore Apex Business Summit 2022 Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung will be among speakers at a discussion of the ongoing Singapore Apex Business Summit 2022, together with ambassadors of Indonesia and the Philippines.