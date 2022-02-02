Vietnam win 2-0 over Thailand in play-off round in women's football World Cup
The national women’s football team defeated Thailand 2-0 in the 2023 World Cup’s play-off round.
The national women’s football team defeats Thailand 2-0 in the 2023 World Cup’s play-off round on February 2. (Photo: AFC)Hanoi (VNA) – The national women’s football team defeated Thailand 2-0 in the 2023 World Cup’s play-off round on February 2.
The team dominated the game from the start, causing Thai goalkeeper and her teammates to struggle to keep the ball out of the net.
Huynh Nhu scored the first goal for Vietnam at the 19th minute and just five minutes later, Thai Thi Thao doubled the score.
This is the first game of the Vietnamese team in the play-off round. It will face Chinese Taipei on February 6./.