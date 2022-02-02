Culture - Sports Staples of northerners’ traditional new-year feast Tet, the lunar New Year Festival which is also the most and the longest for Vietnamese, is an occasion for family members to gather, talk and enjoy delicious food after a hardworking year. Preparing a feast for Tet requires attentive efforts as Vietnamese believe it reflects a New Year full of happiness and prosperity.

Culture - Sports Ancient houses in Quang Tri imbued with typical characteristics of Vietnamese countryside Ancient houses in Hoi Ky village of Hai Chanh commune, the central province of Quang Tri’s Hai Lang district, still maintains many unique values and characteristics of Vietnamese villages, showing the architectural talent of people in the old times.

Culture - Sports Peach blossoms - a symbol of Lunar New Year Peach blossoms are viewed as a symbol of the Lunar New Year (Tet) and also form an indispensable part of every Vietnamese family, especially in the north of Vietnam, once the country’s biggest traditional festival comes.

Culture - Sports Unique style of Red Dao traditional outfits Vietnam is home to 54 ethnic groups, each of which has its own identity and unique values in terms of customs and traditions, contributing to the cultural diversity in the country.