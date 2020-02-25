Vietnam win first matches at junior tennis tournament
Nguyen Quang Vinh (L) and Nischal Kayastha before the match (Photo:VTF)
Hanoi (VNA) - Both boys’ and girls’ teams of Vietnam won their first matches at the Junior Davis Cup and Junior Fed Cup Asia-Oceania Pre-Qualifying Tournament on February 24 in Indonesia.
In the Junior Davis Cup, Vietnam played Nepal.
Nguyen Quang Vinh beat Nischal Kayastha 6-0, 6-0 in the first singles match. Nguyen Hoang Hieu won 6-0, 6-1 over Nihal Jung Bahadur Thapa in the second.
Then, Vinh and Truong Vinh Hien defeated Thapa and Prasidha Moktan 6-0, 6-1 in the doubles match.
Vietnam on top of Group C will next play Guam who lost to the Philippines 3-0.
In the Fed Cup fixture, Vietnam were against the Maldives.
No 3 seed Ho Thi Truc Tam trounced unseeded Sarah Ahmed Akram 6-1, 6-1 in the first single. Sophia Huynh Tran Ngoc Nhi made it 2-0 for the team after beating Aishath Tara Naeem 6-0, 6-0. She then in pair with Tam won 6-1, 6-0 over Akram and Zoya Zubun Saleem in the doubles match.
They will compete against Nepal, who were defeated 3-0 by Singapore in another match of Group B, in the second match at the Sultal Hotel’s tennis courts in Jakarta./.
