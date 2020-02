- Both boys’ and girls’ teams of Vietnam won their first matches at the Junior Davis Cup and Junior Fed Cup Asia-Oceania Pre-Qualifying Tournament on February 24 in Indonesia.In the Junior Davis Cup , Vietnam played Nepal.Nguyen Quang Vinh beat Nischal Kayastha 6-0, 6-0 in the first singles match. Nguyen Hoang Hieu won 6-0, 6-1 over Nihal Jung Bahadur Thapa in the second.Then, Vinh and Truong Vinh Hien defeated Thapa and Prasidha Moktan 6-0, 6-1 in the doubles match.Vietnam on top of Group C will next play Guam who lost to the Philippines 3-0.In the Fed Cup fixture, Vietnam were against the Maldives.No 3 seed Ho Thi Truc Tam trounced unseeded Sarah Ahmed Akram 6-1, 6-1 in the first single. Sophia Huynh Tran Ngoc Nhi made it 2-0 for the team after beating Aishath Tara Naeem 6-0, 6-0. She then in pair with Tam won 6-1, 6-0 over Akram and Zoya Zubun Saleem in the doubles match.They will compete against Nepal, who were defeated 3-0 by Singapore in another match of Group B, in the second match at the Sultal Hotel’s tennis courts in Jakarta./.