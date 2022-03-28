Vietnam win five golds to top regional karate championships
Vietnam’s former world silver medalist Nguyen Thi Ngoan wins gold in the women’s U61kg class at the ninth Southeast Asian Karate Championship in Cambodia. (Photo of tournament organisers)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam topped the ninth Southeast Asian Karate Championship, which closed in Cambodia on March 27.
After five days of competition in Phnom Penh, Vietnamese athletes won five gold, five silver, and three bronze medals.
There were four winners in kumite (combat) including Asian champion Hoang Thi My Tam (women’s U55kg), former world silver medalist Nguyen Thi Ngoan (women’s U61kg), SEA Games champion Ho Thi Thu Hien (women’s U68kg) and Tran Le Tan Dat (men’s over84kg), and one in kata (performance) for the senior female Team.
Indonesia (five golds, three silvers, six bronzes) and Malaysia (five golds, three silvers, four bronzes) came second and third, respectively.
The regional championship is a final test for ASEAN all athletes before the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam in May.
Karate will hold 15 categories of both kumite and kata at the Ninh Bình province Gymnasium from May 16-20.
Vietnam will send 28 athletes, aiming for at least four gold medals./.