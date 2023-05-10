Huynh Thi My Tien finishes first in the women's 100m hurdles with a record of 13.50 seconds on May 10 at the ongoing 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia. (Photo:VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Vietnamese athletics team continued to win gold as Huynh Thi My Tien finished first in the women's 100m hurdles with a record of 13.50 seconds on May 10 at the ongoing 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.



Her teammate, Bui Thi Nguyen won silver with 13.52 seconds.



In the men's 3,000m hurdles, Nguyen Trung Cuong grabbed the gold medal with 8.51.99 minutes, and his teammate Le Tien Long finished second with 8.53.62 minutes.



Meanwhile, the Kun Khmer team brougth home another gold medal after fighter Bang Thi Mai defeated her host's rival Samnang Sam in the women's 60kg Kun Khmer - a traditional combat sport of Cambodia. That is the third gold medal for Vietnam in Kun Khmer at the 32nd SEA Games after those bagged by female fighters Ta Thi Kim Yen and Huynh Ha Huu Hieu.



On May 10, Vietnamese athletes competed in seven Kun Khmer finals. They won three gold and four silver medals.



In Pencak Silat, athlete Nguyen Duy Tien defeated Singaporean rival 46-43 in the men's 80kg category, winning a gold medal for Vietnam’s Pencak Silat team./.