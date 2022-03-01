Vietnam win nine golds at regional pencak silat champs
Nguyen Tan Sang of Vietnam (second from left) triumphs at the men's 80kg (Photo: thethao247.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s pencak silat team won nine gold medals at the Southeast Asian Championship 2022, held on February 25-27 in Singapore.
Bui Van Thong and Dinh Thi Kim Tuyen earned the first two golds for Vietnam on February 26.
Seven out of nine Vietnamese martial artists triumphed at the finals of the tanding category which took place on February 27.
Notably, Nguyen Tan Sang from Ho Chi Minh City clinched a gold in the men’s 80kg. He did the same at the 2019 Asia Pencak Silat Championship, reported Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper.
The Vietnamese team poses for a group photo (Photo: thethao247.vn)The Vietnamese team, comprising 15 athletes, also bagged two silver and three bronze medals.
The athletes were scheduled to return home on February 28 afternoon and will continue training in Hanoi for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), to be hosted by Vietnam this May./.