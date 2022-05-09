Vietnam women’s football team determined to defend title
The women’s football team of Vietnam are aiming to defend their title at the upcoming Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31, said coach Mai Duc Chung, according to the national SEA Games 31 organising committee.
Speaking at a press conference on May 8, Chung said the squad have been appreciated by experts and fans.
He expressed his pleasure that more and more teams are attending the women's football, noting that even Cambodia and Malaysia have prepared well for the regional event.
This is helping the women’s game develop, he said, adding that rivals Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines and Myanmar have invested and trained hard for the Games, so Vietnam must be well-prepared.
Notably, Thailand and Myanmar lost to Vietnam at the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup, and lost the ticket to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup’s finals.
The Vietnamese squad will do their best to meet their goal of winning gold in the spirit of fair play, Chung said.
The Vietnamese squad will meet strong opponents from the Philippines in the first match, but coach Chung said that he is not worried.
“We are ready and well prepared for the match against the Philippines,” he said./.