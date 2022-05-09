Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Cambodia beats Laos 4-1 in Group B match Cambodia’s U23 men’s football team defeated their Lao rivals 4-1 in their second Group B match held at Nam Dinh’s Thien Truong Stadium on May 9 as part of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

Videos SEA Games 31 media center opens The Media Press Centre and the International Broadcasting Convention for the 31st Southeast Asian Games officially opened at the National Convention Centre on May 9.

Videos Quality accommodation arranged for SEA Games athletes Prestigious hotels around Hanoi will host delegations of officials, athletes, and international media attending SEA Games 31. In other host localities, hotels are also ready to welcome visitors.