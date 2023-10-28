Vietnam wraps up Asian Para Games 2023 with one gold, 10 silvers, 9 bronzes
Vietnamese athletes won two silver and three bronze medals on the last day of the 4th Asian Para Games that took place in Hangzhou, China, from October 22-28.
Runner Pham Nguyen Khanh Minh wins the first medal for the athletics team. (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Ngoc Hiep brought home a bronze medal in the men’s 400m-T11 athletics event. Two other bronzes were won by the chess team in the women’s team rapid PI RND7, and women’s team rapid VI-B2/B3 RND7.
Meanwhile, chess play Nguyen Thi Hong excellently defeated her Iranian rival Atefeh Naghvi Mandi and won the silver medal in the women’s individual rapid VI-B2/B3 RND7. The gold medal belonged to Indonesian player Khairunnisa.
Another silver went to runner Pham Nguyen Khanh Minh after he finished in the men’s 400-T12 final event in 50.17 seconds, 0.18 second after Iranian athlete Moradi Mehrdad.
After a week of competition, the Vietnamese delegation bagged one gold, 10 silver and nine bronze medals, ranking 22nd in the medal tally by noon on October 28./.