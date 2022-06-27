At the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and visiting Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong jointly pressed the button to inaugurate a portal of the Vietnam-Australia Centre (VAC) on June 27.



In his speech at the event, Thang stressed that the establishment of VAC aims to realise the Joint Statement of the Prime Ministers of the two countries in September 2019, and is an important highlight in the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Australia, as well as a practical activity towards the 50th founding anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries.



The opening of this portal is a necessary initial step for the development of the centre, which is hoped to contribute to improving the capacity of Vietnamese officials and managers to meet the requirements of integration and development of the country, and to strengthening up the sustainable Vietnam-Australia cooperation.



Penny Wong, who is on an official visit to Vietnam from June 26-28, said the VAC will play an important role in enriching the knowledge of future Vietnamese officials trained at the academy, as well as promoting cooperation and strengthening links between the people of the two countries.



She expressed the hope that through the centre, Vietnam can have more women in leadership positions.

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang (R), Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and visiting Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong at the event (Photo: VNA)



On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Thang had a working session with the Australian Foreign Minister, during which the two sides discussed cooperation between HCMA and some Australian partners in the coming time.



They agreed that key contents of the bilateral strategic partnership between Vietnam and Australia has been implemented effectively despite the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Thang spotlighted the significance of cooperation programmes and projects between the two sides for Vietnam, particularly a project to incorporate human rights into the curriculum of the national education system. He also proposed expanding cooperation in a number of potential areas, including innovation, green energy, digital transformation, and climate change adaptation./.