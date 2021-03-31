Politics Foreign parliament leaders congratulate new NA Chairman Leaders of the parliaments of Laos, China and Japan on March 31 sent congratulatory letters to newly-elected Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) and the National Election Council (NEC) Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics “Vaccine passport" mechanism needed to promote trade, investment: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered the health, tourism and diplomacy sectors to soon study and issue a "vaccine passport" mechanism in order to promote trade and investment while addressing the Government’s regular meeting on March 31.

Politics New National Assembly Chairman takes the oath of office Newly-elected Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue took the oath of office right after he was elected to the post in March 31 morning.