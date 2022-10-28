Politics Anniversary of Vietnam – Algeria diplomatic ties marked in Hanoi The Vietnam – Algeria Friendship Association (VAFA) hosted a ceremony in Hanoi on October 27 to celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of the Vietnam – Algeria diplomatic ties (October 28, 1962-2022).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 28 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Party leader’s upcoming visit to take Vietnam-China ties to new development period General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong will pay an official visit to China from October 30 to November 2 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping.

Politics Two more prosecuted in bribery case at foreign ministry Lieut. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of Office and spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security, said on October 27 that as a result of further investigation into the bribery case that happened at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the investigation agency has issued decisions to prosecute, arrest, and search the residences and workplaces of two more defendants.