Vietnam-Cuba Intergovernmental Committee’s 41st session opens
An overview of the 41st session of the Vietnam-Cuba Intergovernmental Committee (Photo: VNA)Havana (VNA) - The 41st session of the Vietnam-Cuba Intergovernmental Committee opened in Havana on April 11, seeking ways to expand and diversify bilateral economic relations in commensurate with the traditional political relationship between the two Parties, States, and peoples.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi, who is co-chair of the committee, said that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always remember the special affection, strong support and help from the Cuban Party, State, and people to the Southeast Asian country’s past struggle for liberation as well as its current nation building and development.
In response to this, in recent years, Vietnam has always paid attention to supporting and promoting cooperation with Cuba in all fields, from politics and diplomacy, to trade, investment, and agriculture, and sharing experiences in State management in the fields of finance, banking, foreign investment attraction, information and communications, construction, and justice.
Nghi proposed finding specific solutions to remove difficulties for Vietnamese businesses to maintain production and ensure business and investment efficiency, and create more motivation and confidence to attract new investors to Cuba.
Vietnamese delegation to the 41st session of the Vietnam-Cuba Intergovernmental Committee (Photo: VNA)For his part, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, who is also co-chair of the committee, highlighted the importance of economic, financial, and trade cooperation, as Vietnam is currently one of Cuba's main Asian investors and also an important rice supplier.
The two sides agreed to strengthen bilateral collaboration in tourism, energy, biotechnology, and agricultural and food production, while continuing to promote business agreements for domestic and export markets.
The session will last to April 15./.