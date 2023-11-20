First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel (R) and outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador Le Thanh Tung at their meeting in Havana on November 18. (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam-Cuba relations will thrive further, contributing to the protection and construction of the two nations, said First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel in his recent reception for outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador Le Thanh Tung in Havana.The Cuban leader lauded the sides’ loyal, practical, and effective friendship so far and highlighted the role of high-level delegation exchanges and phone and virtual talks between their leaders and officials in strengthening such ties.He thanked Vietnam’s spiritual and material assistance for Cuba in food production and sympathy and solidarity with Cuba given the current difficult period facing the Cuban revolution.The leader extended his invitation for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam to soon visit Cuba, while his guest conveyed the Vietnamese leaders’ invitation for him to visit Vietnam.For his part, the ambassador reaffirmed the solidarity and support of the Vietnamese Party, State, Government and people for Cuba. Vietnam consistently calls on the US to end the unilateral embargo against Cuba and to remove Cuba from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.He congratulated Cuba on its recent victories on the foreign front, with the United Nations General Assembly in early November passing a resolution on the necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the US against Cuba, and the country being elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2024-2026 term in October 2023.Tung affirmed that he will continue to contribute to fortifying and developing the special relationship between Vietnam and Cuba./.