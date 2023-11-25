Vietnamese ambassador conferred Cuban friendship medal
Cuba’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Anayansi Rodríguez gives the friendship medal to Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung. (Photo: VNA)Havana (VNA) – Outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung has received the country’s friendship medal in acknowledgment of his contributions to the development of the strong and long-standing traditional relationship between Vietnam and Cuba.
At the medal presentation ceremony held in Havana on November 24, Cuba’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Anayansi Rodríguez highlighted the new strides of the bilateral relations during the diplomat's tenure that lasts more than 3 years and 4 months. There have been notable achievements in agriculture, trade, biotechnology, construction, education, finance, and tourism, she said.
Rodríguez pointed to Tung’s effective contributions to strengthening the mutual trust and friendship between the two countries' governments and people, especially in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing presence of Vietnamese businesses in the Caribbean island nation. Vietnam is currently the largest Asia-Pacific investor in Cuba.
In response, Tung expressed his gratitude for the sincere support from the Cuban Party, State, and people for Vietnam’s liberation and nation-building cause as well as for his personal learning, training, and working.
Representatives from Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba and Cuban agencies pose for a photo. (Photo: VNA)Feeling honoured with the prestigious award from the Cuban State, the ambassador pledged to continue contributing to the preservation and promotion of the countries’ special relationship, even after the end of his term.
Earlier, on November 18, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez received Tung before he ends his diplomatic mission./.