Politics Joint press release on talks between Vietnamese, Norwegian leaders A joint press release on the talks between Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store has been released.

Politics Vietnam, Cuba consolidate defence ties Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) Sen. Lieut. Gen. Trinh Van Quyet hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 24 for a young officer delegation from the Cuban Ministry of Revolutionary Armed Forces, led by second chief of the ministry's Political Directorate General of Brigade Marcelo Perez.