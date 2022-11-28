Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumsay Kommasith (R) receives Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung has congratulated the Lao Party, Government and people on their great and historic achievements over the past 47 years, especially those during 36 years of renovation.



Leading a delegation to the Lao Foreign Ministry and Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations in Vientiane on November 28 on the occasion of the 47th National Day of Laos (December 2, 1975), Hung stressed that under the sound leadership of the LPRP, Laos has maintained stable political security, social safety and order, and economic growth with improving people’s lives and increasingly higher position in the region and the world.



Such achievements are partly attributed by the Lao Foreign Ministry and the commission, he said.



He added that the two countries have worked closely together to realise cooperation agreements this year. Meanwhile, commitments reached at the 44th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee have developed bilateral ties in an intensive, substantive and effective manner, evidenced by the regular exchange of delegations at all levels, activities during the Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022 and progress seen in strategic joint projects. Two-way trade this year is estimated at 1.63 billion USD, up nearly 20% from last year.



On the occasion, Hung thanked the ministry and commission for offering effective support to the Vietnamese embassy to fulfill its tasks assigned by the Vietnamese Party and State.



He wished that the two sides will continue with joint work for important bilateral activities in the near future.



Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumsay Kommasith and head of the commission Thongsavanh Phomvihane affirmed that Laos’ achievements could not be made without help of the world friends, especially the fraternal Vietnamese Party, State, army and people.



The Party, State and people of Laos always remember and thank the Vietnamese counterparts for their sincere, timely, great and invaluable support to Laos during years of struggle for national liberation as well as in the current national construction and development, they said.



They also committed to preserving and fostering this special relationship, which was described as "unique in this world".



The hosts also affirmed that the two countries' organisation of a series of events to celebrate the Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022 has not only demonstrated the special relationship between the two Parties, States and peoples but also helped their people, especially young generations, better understand bilateral ties, thereby continuing to develop this special relationship.



They pledged to keep working closely with the Vietnamese counterparts to well prepare for bilateral activities in the coming time, firstly the 45th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee./.