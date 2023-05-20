Ambassador Phan Hoang Kim and representatives of the Vietnamese community offer incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at Ho Chi Minh Square in the capital Antananarivo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique and Madagascar Pham Hoang Kim presented his credential letter to Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina in the capital city of Antananarivo on May 17.

The Madagascan president affirmed that Madagascar always values and wishes to promote friendly cooperation with Vietnam in all fields, especially agriculture, health care, education, industry and technology.

Appreciating the traditional and long-standing bilateral relationship between the two countries, Rajoelina expressed his hope that Vietnam would share experiences and technologies in areas that Vietnam has strengths in, as well as increasing investment in Madagascar. He emphasised that, after more than 50 years of establishing diplomatic relations (1972-2023), these will be positive steps to deepen bilateral cooperation in the coming time.



On the occasion, from May 17 to 19, the Vietnamese Ambassador had meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Industry Development, Trade and Consumption and the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Production of Madagascar, as well as the mayor of Antananarivo city, the President of Madagascar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Vietnamese community in Madagascar.



During the meetings, Madagascan officials agreed that the two countries should step up delegation exchanges to promote bilateral relations.

The two sides pledged to take specific measures to further collaboration in the fields of economy, trade and tourism, including studying the possibility of signing an agreement on visa exemption for citizens of the two countries holding diplomatic and official passports, reopening the Honorary Consulate of Vietnam in Madagascar, intensifying exchanges and establishing information channels on import and export, and organising trade fairs, among others.

The Madagascan Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock said it will soon send to the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on enhancing cooperation in agriculture. The mayor of Antananarivo will also send a draft MoU on cooperation and twinning between the two cities of Hanoi and Antananarivo for the Vietnamese side to consider and sign in the near future.

On the occasion of the 133rd birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2023) and the 112th anniversary of President Ho’s departure to find a way to save the country (June 5, 1911 – June 5, 2023), Ambassador Kim and representatives of the Vietnamese community offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at Ho Chi Minh Square in the capital Antananarivo./.