Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau (R) presents credentials to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind (L) (Source: baomoi)

New Delhi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau presented a letter of credentials by President Nguyen Phu Trong to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on November 13.



Chau affirmed that Vietnam has been ready to welcome a visit by the President from November 18-20.



He expressed his delight at becoming the first Vietnamese ambassador to present the first credentials letter signed by President Nguyen Phu Trong, who took office on October 23.



The ambassador vowed to fulfil his assigned task in stepping up bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, thus meeting the aspiration of the two countries’ leaders.



Kovind, for his part, said he is delighted to be one of the first two heads of State to pay a State visit to Vietnam after the country had a new president.



He affirmed that Vietnam will continue to be an important pillar in India’s Look East policy.



Speaking highly of Vietnam’s achievements in political diplomacy, economy, and socio-culture over the past few years, he pledged to create favourable conditions for the ambassador to enjoy a successful tenure, making positive contributions to bilateral ties.



In the afternoon the same day, Chau met with corporate representatives, officials, leaders of social organisations, and Vietnamese nationals in India, who had made positive contributions to lifting the Vietnam-India comprehensive strategic partnership. –VNA