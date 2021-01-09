Vietnamese Ambassador to US talks with Congressman
Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc has held a phone talk with Congressman Ted Yoho, a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation (116th tenure), on the occasion of his office at the House of Representatives ending.
During their phone talk, Ambassador Ngoc appreciated Yoho’s contributions to the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership in recent times, while highlighting the sound development of the two countries’ ties along with friendship of close friends and partners of Vietnam like Congressman Yoho.
He thanked Yoho for his participation in and contributions to the success of major activities marking the 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the US (1995-2020).
Ngoc expressed his wish that Yoho, in his new position, will continue contributing to promoting multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.
Ngoc took this opportunity to propose Yoho continue supporting efforts to reach satisfactory, equal and win-win solutions for investigations into Vietnam’s monetary policy and timber imports and use under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974.
Ted Yoho, for his part, expressed his special sentiment towards the land and people of Vietnam, saying he admired achievements Vietnam has obtained in recent times.
He affirmed to continue making contributions to the two countries’ ties, especially in economic and agricultural cooperation, while pledging to continue discussing with relevant US agencies in order to contribute to ensuring a positive, win-win solution relating to investigations under Section 301.
The phone talk was among recent discussions and meetings between Ambassador Ngoc and the Vietnamese Embassy in the US and the US administration, parliament, businesses and scholars in order to maintain the development of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership./.