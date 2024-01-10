Vietnamese animation company sets two records
The Vietnamese animation studio Sconnect has officially been recognised for two records in the fields of animated film copyrights and multilingual distribution on digital platforms, marking the first time in Vietnam that records have been established in the realm of animated films.
A representative of Sconnect Vietnam (2nd from left) receives a certification for the records. (Photo: nhandan.vn)
The Vietnam Records Organisation (Vietkings) presented Sconnect Vietnam the two records for the most copyrights related to Vietnamese animated films (127 copyrights) and for Wolfoo - Vietnamese animated film with the most multilingual releases on the YouTube platform.
According to Pham Thi Quyen, Vice Chairwoman of the Digital Content Creation Alliance (DCCA), these pioneering records can serve as a catalyst for individuals and entities to continue striving for greater values in the Vietnamese animation sector and in digital content.
As per information from the organising committee, Sconnect Vietnam, established in 2014, is active in the production and business of content services spanning various aspects of life on online platforms. Leveraging diverse technologies in animation production, it currently owns 13 animated intellectual properties (IPs) and an ecosystem of over 15,000 channels.
Wolfoo, a long-running animated series, is the flagship IP of the company. Officially released globally in mid-2018, Wolfoo now has 3,700 episodes ranging from 3 to 5 minutes in length and translated into 17 languages. After nearly five years, it has garnered some 100 million regular YouTube subscribers and accumulated over 41 billion views across the entire channel network./.