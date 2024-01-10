Culture - Sports New Year book street festival slated for February 7-14 in HCM City The 2024 New Year book street festival will take place on Le Loi street, District 1 in Ho Chi Minh City from February 7-14, reported the municipal Department of Information and Communications on January 9.

Videos Cat Pagoda tells legendary tale Cat Pagoda), located in Lang Chanh district in Thanh Hoa province, is one of the most renowned pagodas in the local area. More than 100 km from Thanh Hoa city, the pagoda boasts a rich history intertwined with significant tales that reflect the harmony of religion, culture, and local community heritage.

Culture - Sports ICAV Chairwoman: Culture serves as bridge among nations Culture always serves as a bridge between nations, fostering closer connection among them, Chairwoman of the Argentina-Vietnam Culture Institute (ICAV) Poldi Sosa Schmidt told Vietnam News Agency in a recent interview in Buenos Aires.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese artists perform in Pakse to celebrate anniversary of Lao People’s Army The Military Music and Dance Theatre coordinated with the Vietnamese Consulate General in Pakse and the Military Command of Champasak province of Laos to organise an art performance in Pakse city on January 8 night to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the Lao People's Army (January 20, 1949 - 2024).