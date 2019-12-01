Culture - Sports Can Tho hosts Vietnam-Japan culture, trade exchange The 5th Vietnam-Japan culture and trade exchange programme to mark the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries kicked off in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 29.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 30: VN female footballers beat Indonesian sisters 6-0 Vietnam beat Indonesia 6-0 in the second match of Group B on November 29, winning the first ticket to the women’s football semifinals at the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30).