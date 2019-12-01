Vietnamese archers qualify for Tokyo Olympics
Vietnamese archer Do Thi Anh Nguyet has earned a ticket to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Photo: sovhtt.hanoi.gov.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese archers Do Thi Anh Nguyet and Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu have qualified to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
At the Asian Archery Championships which concluded yesterday in Thailand, Vu beat his teammate Chu Duc Anh in the men’s recurve final to take gold medal and qualify for the 2020 Olympics.
In the women’s recurve final, Nguyet lost to India's Kumari Deepika 6-2 in the semi-final but it was enough to secure a place in Tokyo next year.
Earlier, Nguyen Van Day also brought home a silver medal in the men’s compound discipline.
He eventually lost to Choi Yong-hee of the Republic of Korea.
Nguyet, Vu and Day are members of the national archery team who will be taking part at the ongoing Southeast Asian Games.
The Asian Archery Championships attracted the participation of 246 competitors from 31 countries and territories, with six Olympic places up for grabs.
Vietnam sent 19 archers to compete in the recurve and compound disciplines.
Vietnam has four athletes who have already qualified for the Olympics: Nguyet and Vu (archery), Nguyen Huy Hoang (swimming) and Le Thanh Tung (gymnastics).
Hoang qualified via the FINA World Championship in Gwangju, the Republic of Korea in July. The 19-year-old swimmer finished the men’s 800m freestyle event with a time of 7:52.74. His result met the Olympic Standard A time of 7: 54.31.
Tung, a multiple World Cup, Asian Championship and SEA Games winner, grabbed his place after finishing fifth at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championship's men's vault event in Stuttgart, Germany in October.
At the last Olympics in Brazil, there were 23 athletes wearing Vietnamese colours./.
