Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan have agreed on orientations and measures to enhance multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries in the time ahead.During their talks in Hanoi on July 5, the leaders spoke highly of the fruitful political ties and consented to increase high-level meetings and visits at all channels of the Government, the National Assembly and businesses, as well as people-to-people exchanges.The two sides will continue their coordination at United Nations forums, the Francophone community and the Non-Aligned Movement, contributing to peace, stability and development.The PMs consented to improve the operational efficiency of the Vietnam-Armenia inter-governmental committee on cooperation in economy-trade and science-technology.The countries will focus on implementing the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union, to which Armenia is a member, considering this an important pillar of the bilateral ties and a momentum to create breakthroughs in economic, trade and investment collaboration.They also concurred to expand cooperation in education-training, health care, sports, tourism, security and national defence.PM Phuc affirmed Vietnam’s policy of attaching importance to consolidating and strengthening the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Armenia, as well as the country’s resolve to develop the relationship across the board in a more effective, pragmatic and sustainable manner for the sake of people of the two countries.PM Nikol Pashinyan said his visit aims to create a turning point in the quality of the bilateral ties, contributing to forging the multi-faceted cooperation and meeting aspirations of leaders and interests of people of both nations.Host and guest exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern, including the peaceful settlement of disputes in Asia-Pacific, covering the East Sea, on the basis of international law.Following the talks, the leaders witnessed the signing of an agreement between the two Governments on cooperation in education and science.They then co-chaired a press conference to announce outcomes of their talks.PM Nikol Pashinyan is paying an official visit to Vietnam from July 4-7.-VNA