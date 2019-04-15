A performance staged by the Vietnam National Art Troupe in Pyongyang (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam National Art Troupe led by Party Central Committee member and permanent deputy head of its Popularisation and Education Commission Vo Van Phuong successfully conducted a performance in Pyongyang on April 15.The performance came within the framework of a programme to celebrate the birthday of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) leader Kim Il-sung.The performance was attended by Choi Ryong-he, member of the executive board of the Political Bureau, First Vice Chairman of State Affairs Commission, and President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly; and many leading officials of the DPRK along with representatives of foreign embassies, organisations and friends.Many items imbued in Vietnamese traditional culture were staged in the performance. Vietnamese artists left deep imprints in the mind of the audience with many Korean items.The performance was heaped with praises from high-raking officials of the DPRK who expressed sincere gratitude to Vietnamese Party and State leaders for sending the troupe to the DPRK for performance on the great occasion of the Northeast Asian country.For his part, Phuong thanked the DPRK side for its heartfelt assistance to make the performance such as fine success which he described as a spiritual present from the Vietnamese people to the DPRK people and contributing to the consolidation of the relations of traditional friendship between the two Parties and countries.-VNA