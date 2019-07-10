A new 35-strong executive board of the Overseas Vietnamese Association in Poland in the 2019-2024 tenure (Source: VNA)

– The overseas Vietnamese Association in Poland has contributed to improving the position and prestige of the Vietnamese community in the host country.Speaking at a ceremony to celebrate the association’s 20th founding anniversary in Warsaw on July 7, former Vice President Truong My Hoa hailed efforts made by the association over the past 20 years to care for the Vietnamese community and maintain the traditional culture.Vietnamese Ambassador to Poland Vu Dang Dung spoke highly of activities organised by the association, while voicing his hope that it will continue encouraging Vietnamese people to obey the host country’s law and serve as a bridge for the Vietnam-Poland traditional friendship.On the same day, the association convened its sixth congress, selecting a new 35-strong executive board for the 2019-2024 tenure, with Tran Anh Tuan elected as its President.Established in 1999, the association currently houses over 30,000 Vietnamese people living across Poland.-VNA