Vietnamese Embassy and community in Hungary welcome and support Vietnamese from Ukraine (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese associations in Ukraine, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Germany and Hungary have pledged to work closely in citizen protection and support for the Vietnamese community in Ukraine.



The statement was made by representatives of the Vietnamese community in some countries during an online working session on March 8 with leaders of the Foreign Ministry's State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOV); the Vietnamese embassies in Ukraine, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Germany, and Hungary; and the union of Vietnamese associations in Europe.



Addressing the event, Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu, head of the SCOV, expressed his joy when most of Vietnamese in Ukraine have been evacuated, stating that the Party and State have always paid due attention to and given early direction to ensure safety of lives and assets of the Vietnamese community in Ukraine.



Accordingly, the first flight operated by Vietnam Airlines repatriating 287 Vietnamese people evacuated from war zones in Ukraine landed at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi at noon on March 8.



The Deputy FM stressed the need to roll out more realistic measures to support Vietnamese expats in Ukraine, as well as strengthen connection and coordination among Vietnamese associations abroad in this work.



According to deputy head of the SCOV Ngo Trinh Ha, with the spirit of initiative, urgency and efficiency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant ministries and sectors, and the Vietnamese representative agencies abroad have been focusing on a number of measures to support and protect Vietnamese people in Ukraine.



Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son had phone talks with his counterparts and ambassadors of related countries on the work, he said.



Meanwhile, direct liaison channels between the SCOV and Vietnamese associations abroad have been established, providing guidance, information and support and organising evacuation, he added.



Ha expressed his belief that with the solidarity of the Vietnamese community abroad, and efforts made by agencies inside and outside the country, Vietnamese people in Ukraine will soon overcome difficulties.



On the occasion, the Vietnamese association in the Czech Republic donated 10,000 EUR each to the Vietnamese embassies in Poland and Romania to help Vietnamese evacuated from Ukraine.



A representative of Sun Group in Ukraine said that the business is ready to contribute and support the Vietnamese Government in organising flights to bring Vietnamese home./.