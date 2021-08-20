Vietnamese athletes arrive in Japan, ready for Tokyo Paralympics
All members of the 15-strong Vietnamese sport delegation have arrived in Tokyo, Japan, and been ready to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games (Tokyo Paralympics) to be held from August 24 to September 5.
Specifically, the athletes flied to Tokyo on two different flights with six of them arriving on August 19 afternoon and the remainders on August 20 morning.
Deputy Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Nguyen Hong Minh, who is also head of the Vietnamese delegation, said that all members of the delegation are fully vaccinated and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 at Narita airport.
The Vietnamese athletes will compete in three sports, namely weightlifting, swimming and athletics.
Vietnamese sport delegation competing at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games (Source: VOV)Chau Hoang Tuyet Loan and Le Van Cong will show their strength in weightlifting; Vo Thanh Tung, Trinh Thi Bich Nhu, Do Thanh Hai will compete in swimming; and Cao Ngoc Hung and Nguyen Thi Hai will demonstrate their skills in athletics.
The opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will take place on August 24 night.
The Vietnamese swimmers will compete on August 25, while the weightlifters will have their first game on August 26, and the track and field athletes will begin on August 27.
Five years ago, Vietnamese athletes with disabilities made their mark at the Rio 2016 Paralympics when they won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals./.