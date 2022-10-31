Nguyen Thi Dieu Ly grabs a gold medal at the 2022 World Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships in Konya, Turkey on October 29. (Photo: vnexpress.net)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese athletes have won several gold medals at international martial arts tournaments recently.

Karate athlete Nguyen Thi Dieu Ly brought home a gold medal at the 2022 World Cadet, Junior and U21 Championship, which concluded on October 30 in Konya, Turkey.



Ly defeated Nejma Imitik of Morocco in the final of the junior female kumite 53kg class on October 29. Previously, she beat opponents from El Salvador, Germany, Slovakia and Algeria to reach the final.



It is the first gold for Vietnam at this tournament. The country also secured a silver medal thanks to Nguyen Phuong Thao in the junior female kumite - 48kg category. She lost 8-0 to Aly Ganna of Egypt.



Nearly 1,900 athletes from 105 countries and territories took part in the event.



Meanwhile, Vietnamese athletes pocketed a gold, a silver and a bronze at the 27th Jiu-Jitsu World Championship, which is ongoing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Cai Hong Phuc and Nguyen Thi Kim Oanh clinched a gold medal in the event’s mixed doubles while Tran Viet Hoan and Nguyen Thi Thanh Uyen won a silver. Phuc also won a bronze medal in the men’s 42kg event on October 29.



The tournament gathers more than 1,500 athletes from 65 countries./.