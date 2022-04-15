Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Sơn and his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei hold phone talks on April 15. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign minister Bui Thanh Son and his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei discussed bilateral relations in the context of the two countries celebrating 30 years of diplomatic ties during their phone talks on April 15.



The two ministers said that Vietnam and Belarus have a good traditional friendship. They appreciated the cooperation of the two countries in the COVID-19 prevention and combat with specific support activities over the past time and agreed that both nations will jointly carry out practical activities to mark the 30th anniversary of their relations.



The ministers also exchanged views on international and regional issues.



Regarding the conflict in Ukraine, Son affirmed Vietnam's consistent stance of settling international disputes by peaceful means on the basis of respecting the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law as well as independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of nations.



They called on the parties to ensure security and safety for civilians and protect essential infrastructure, support humanitarian assistance activities of the UN and international partners to people affected by the conflict.



Vietnam is willing to contribute to humanitarian relief activities, diplomatic processes, dialogues as well as reconstruction and recovery process in Ukraine, he said./.