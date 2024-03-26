Health Vietnam among seven countries selected to research M72 vaccine against TB Vietnam is one of seven countries selected by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to conduct research on the M72 tuberculosis (TB) vaccine, given the fact that they have a high tuberculosis burden, according to Assoc. Prof. Nguyen Binh Hoa, Deputy Director of the Central Lung Hospital and deputy head of the Executive Board of the National TB Programme.

Health Text campaign launched to support TB patients The National Lung Hospital, the National Tuberculosis (TB) Control Programme and the Patients Support Foundation to End Tuberculosis (PASTB) and the National Humanitarian Portal 1400 have launched a text message campaign to call for aid for TB patients.

Health Hanoi records threefold increase in dengue fever compared to 2023 Hanoi has recorded 513 cases of dengue fever since the beginning of the year, triple compared to the same period last year.