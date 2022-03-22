Vietnamese boxer secures WBA Asia title
Le Huu Toan has become the second Vietnamese athlete to win a World Boxing Association Asia belt after his victory at the Vietnamese Dream event held in Ho Chi Minh Chi City recently.
Toan beat Kitidech Hirunsuk of Thailand by unanimous decision after 12 rounds to secure the minimum weight title.
Toan, 29, is the Vietnam champion of the men's 48kg category for the last two years. He has only been boxing for three years after long time practising and coaching vovinam (Vietnamese traditional martial art).
Prior to the final fight, he competed in three matches and won all with two knock-outs (KO).
Meanwhile undefeated Hirunsuk recorded all eight wins with five KOs and planned to secure another KO prior to the match.
Toan's belt is the second WBA Asia title of Vietam. The first one went to Truong Dinh Hoang who won the super middleweight category in 2020.
The belt is also the third Asian title of Vietnam with Tran Van Thao securing the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia in the super flyweight in 2017.
Toan will next focus on the National Boxing Club Cup held in Tien Giang in the next few days./.