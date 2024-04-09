Business Revised Land Law - a boost for real estate market The Land Law (revised), which expands land use rights for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) and Vietnamese citizens residing abroad, is expected to give a boost to the domestic real estate market.

Business Vietnam, Laos seek to remove difficulties in coal, electricity trade Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien had a meeting in Vientiane on April 8 with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone who asked relevant ministries of the two sides to focus on seeking ways to remove difficulties facing their businesses in exporting coal and electricity, thus improving the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, and minerals in accordance with the needs and potential of each country.

Business Vietnam-Taiwan business forum held in Hanoi Vietnam has solidified its position as the most attractive investment destination for Taiwanese companies in Southeast Asia and globally, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong told the Vietnam-Taiwan business forum in Hanoi on April 8.

Business Top legislator receives heads of China’s leading corporations Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue hosted separate receptions for several leaders of Chinese corporations operating in transport and energy on April 8 as part of his official trip to China.