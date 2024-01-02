Vietnamese businesses in Berlin get together on New Year day
A get-together was recently held for Vietnamese enterprises in Berlin on the occasion of the New Year 2024.
Minister-Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy Chu Tuan Duc speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)Berlin (VNA) – A get-together was recently held for Vietnamese enterprises in Berlin on the occasion of the New Year 2024.
Speaking at the ceremony, Minister-Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy Chu Tuan Duc expressed his delight at the strong development and success of enterprises there.
Duc said he believes that the Vietnamese people in Germany will continue to reap further achievements and serve as a bridge for the Vietnam – Germany relations, elaborating the strategic partnership between the two countries is not only consolidated by the two governments but also nurtured by the peoples, businesses, and localities of the two countries.
Meanwhile, Mayor of Licktenberge Martin Schaefer committed to supporting the Vietnamese businesses for sustainable development and better integration./.