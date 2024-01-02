Society President urges Hau Giang to tap strengths for sustainable development The Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang, boasting strategic geographical location in the southwestern region, should capitalise on its strengths for fast and sustainable growth, making contributions to the region and country’s development, President Vo Van Thuong said on January 1.

Society No Vietnamese reported dead or injured in Japan earthquake As of 9 pm on January 1, there had been no Vietnamese people reported dead or injured in the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that hit central Japan earlier the same day, according to Vietnam Embassy in Japan.

Society President attends event to sum up construction of houses for the poor in Soc Trang President Vo Van Thuong on January 1 attended an event to sum up the implementation of a campaign to build 1,200 houses for poor households in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.

Business Infographic Socio-economic development targets in 2024 The National Assembly’s resolution on the socio-economic development plan for 2024 sets a target of 6.0-6.5% growth in gross domestic product (GDP) for the year, while per capita income is expected to reach 4,700-4,730 USD.