Society Vietnamese politics academy welcomes new RoK Ambassador Politburo member and President of the Ho Chi Minh Academy of Politics (HCMA) Nguyen Xuan Thang hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 25 for Choi Youngsam, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK), who has just begun his term in Vietnam.

Society Vietnam, Cuba news agencies forge cooperation General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang held talks with President of Cuban news agency Prensa Latina (PL) Luis Enrique Gonzalez Acosta in Hanoi on September 25.

Society Two million helmets to be presented to first graders in this school year As many as 2 million helmets will be presented to first graders nationwide in the 2023 - 2024 academic year under a programme launched by the National Traffic Safety Committee, the Ministry of Education and Training, and Honda Vietnam on September 25.

Society Hiking event in France raises funds for disadvantaged Vietnamese children A hiking event was recently held in the French city of Domats, with nearly 30 local residents taking part, in response to the “Children’s Walk For Hope 2023" campaign initiated by the Christina Noble Children's Foundation (CNCF).