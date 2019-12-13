VNA Deputy General Director Le Quoc Minh (7th from left) in a meeting with Cambodian Information Minister Khieu Kanharith in Phnom Penh (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) pledges to support Cambodia’s news agency Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP) and other agencies of the



In a meeting with Cambodian Information Minister Khieu Kanharith in Phnom Penh during his working visit to Cambodia from December 11-14, Minh said training programmes will focus on designing, producing news on mobile devices, electronic newspapers and data press.



VNA Deputy General Director Le Quoc Minh (L) presents a souvenir to Cambodian Information Minister Khieu Kanharith (Source: VNA)

Kanharith spoke highly of the effective cooperation between the VNA and the AKP in recent times, saying he hopes Cambodia’s press agencies will have more articles on Vietnam’s land and people.



The radio Voice Cambodia is running a 10-minute daily news broadcast in theVietnamese language, and this is planned to increase to 30 minutes in the coming time, he said.



AKP Deputy General Director Sok Mom Nimul speaks at the talks (Source: VNA)

Earlier, Minh held talks with AKP Deputy General Director Sok Mom Nimul, during which he affirmed that the VNA will continue to collect and provide file photos for AKP, especially those related to the initial development of the Cambodia’s news agency after 1979.



The VNA official appreciated Nimul’s idea for training cooperation and professional exchange between the two agencies.



At the working session with Vice Governor of Siem Reap province Neak Neron, and officials from the provincial Department of Information, Tourism and Investment (Source: VNA)

In his working session on November 13 with Vice Governor of Siem Reap province Neak Neron, and officials from the provincial Department of Information, Tourism and Investment, Minh affirmed that the VNA is willing to cooperate with Siem Reap's authorities and AKP's correspondents to support the locality's tourism promotion./.

VNA