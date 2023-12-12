Business Shrimp sector expected to grow sustainably Participants at a conference in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau on December 11 looked into the development of the shrimp sector and solutions to ensure its sustainability.

Business Vietnam Rice Industry Association makes debut The Vietnam Rice Industry Association (VIETRISA) made its debut at its first congress for the 2023 - 2028 tenure held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on December 11.

Business Meet Singapore 2023 held in Binh Duong A dialogue with Singaporean firms and “Meet Singapore 2023” took place in the southern province of Binh Duong on December 11.

Business Vietnam rolls out red carpet for US chip giant’s investment: Minister Vietnam boasts huge potential to develop semiconductor and AI industries, and pledges to create favourable conditions for NVIDIA corporation, a leading chip producer in the US, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said on December 11.