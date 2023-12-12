Society Southern localities work hard on fighting IUU fishing Nguyen Van Tho, Chairman of the People's Committee of southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, chaired a meeting on December 11 with representatives of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and related departments and sectors to discuss solutions to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Society Workshop talks strengthening of soft power The strengthening of soft power through modern communication platforms was the focus of an international workshop held in Hanoi on December 11.