Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thai Xuan Dung (centre) presents certificates of merit to outstanding members of the charity. (Photo: VNA)

Prague (VNA) – A get-together was held by a Vietnamese charitable organisation in Prague, the Czech Republic, on November 7 (local time).



Head of the organisation Nguyen Thi Dung said after eight years, the charity has had more than 370 members and become a trustworthy destination that connects donors and sponsors in the Czech Republic with overseas Vietnamese and disadvantaged people at home.



Since COVID-19 broke out in the Czech Republic in particular and Europe at large in early 2020, the charity has carried out its activities to support the Vietnamese community and people at the European nation.



Its members made and presented face masks to centres for children with disabilities and medical workers, and raised fund for bereaved families of COVID-19 victims.



In addition, the organisation launched various activities in line with the Vietnamese tradition of ‘the haves helping the have-nots’ to support Vietnamese and Czech families victimised by natural disasters in Morava region of the Czech Republic and Thua Thien-Hue of Vietnam, as well as offer aid for the disabled and orphaned.



It has to date raised more than 550 million VND (24,300 USD).



Speaking at the get-together, Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thai Xuan Dung appreciated efforts made by the charity over the recent past.



He hoped that the organisation will arrange more activities to uphold tradition of Vietnamese people to help those are in distress surmount difficulties, and contribute to promoting the images and role of the Vietnamese community in the country./.