Vietnamese chemistry team performs well at 2021 Int’l Army Games
Members of the engineering team of Vietnam at the 2021 Army Games pose for a group photo (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The chemistry team of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) performed well in the shooting event in the framework of the “Safe Environment” category of the ongoing 2021 International Army Games.
Each contestant had to hit the targets within 6-8 seconds from a distance of 100-350m.
At the competition held on August 29, despite unfavourable weather and location, the Vietnamese team came second only after the host China.
Of note, only three foreign contestants earned perfect scores at the event, with two of them being Lieutenant Nguyen Duc Son and Sub-Lieutenant Pham Van Hoa of Vietnam.
At present, the team is placed third in the overall rankings. It will enter the final event of relay on August 31.
Later, the organising board will announce the first, second and third runners-up in the “Safe Environment” category.
The Vietnamese team, comprising 20 officers and soldiers, was divided into two groups and competed with their rivals from China and Belarus.
Also on August 29, Vietnam clinched a bronze medal in the “Meridian” competition.
In the final of the “Safe Route” category held in Russia’s Tyumen province on August 29, Vietnam’s engineering team ranked third, with a time of 55:40.
On the same day, with an overall time of 1:21:25 and bringing down 11 out of 15 targets, the Vietnamese tank crew teams ranked ninth out of 11 squads competing at the “Tank Biathlon” category.
Although the crew did not advance to the semi-finals, its time improved compared to that of 1:44:18 in 2020.
A tank crew of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi extended his congratulations to the crew, stating that the team has obtained remarkable results in its first time at the Group 1 of the category with strong rivals.
The Army Games 2021 with competitions in 36 categories is taking place in 12 countries and territories. Vietnam is due to host the Military Medical Relay Race and Sniper Frontier contests.
This is the fourth time Vietnam has taken part in the games, competing in the largest number of contests so far./