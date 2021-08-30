A tank crew of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi extended his congratulations to the crew, stating that the team has obtained remarkable results in its first time at the Group 1 of the category with strong rivals.The Army Games 2021 with competitions in 36 categories is taking place in 12 countries and territories. Vietnam is due to host the Military Medical Relay Race and Sniper Frontier contests.This is the fourth time Vietnam has taken part in the games, competing in the largest number of contests so far./