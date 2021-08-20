Environment New environmental standards to better protect the environment: Deputy minister The Vietnam Environment Administration under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has compiled 15 draft regulations on environment-related standards which will be promulgated this year as a foundation for the implementation of the 2020 Law on Environmental Protection that takes effect from the beginning of 2022.

Environment NA Standing Committee convenes second meeting Amid the increase of plastic waste, especially plastic bags, it is necessary to strengthen the management of the waste as the effectiveness of the work has fallen far below the requirements.

Environment UV radiation at high risk levels across the nation The ultraviolet (UV) radiation indexes in northern, southern and central regions on August 16 reached strong and very strong levels, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment First report on maritime environment, national islands completed The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has completed a report on maritime environment and national islands in the 2016-20 period, Director General of the Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands (VASI) Ta Dinh Thi said on August 13.