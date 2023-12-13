General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, his spouse and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, his spouse and other delegates at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A friendship meeting with nearly 400 intellectuals and young people of Vietnam and China took place in Hanoi on December 13, on the occasion of the State visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, his spouse and a high-level delegation of China.



The event saw the attendance of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, his spouse and members of the high-level delegation of China, as well as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, his spouse and leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State, Vietnam Fatherland Front, ministries, agencies and localities.

Addressing the event, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always respect and appreciate the strong and important support the Chinese Party, State and people have given to Vietnam.

He briefed the participants about the outcomes of the Chinese leader's visit, emphasising that the two Parties and two countries have agreed to continue deepening and elevating the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and building a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance for the happiness of the two nations' people and for the cause of peace and progress of mankind.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong welcomed and highly appreciated the sentiments, as well as positive and important sentiments and contributions of the two countries' people, in which intellectuals and young people have played a key role.

The Party chief expected that intellectuals and young people will continue to actively contribute to joint efforts to develop the Vietnam-China relations in a solid, stable, effective and sustainable manner.

An overview of the meeting with nearly 400 intellectuals and young people of Vietnam and China. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping affirmed that exchange and cooperation mechanisms between the people of the two countries, including cultural exchanges and exchanges between border localities of the two sides, will help strengthen the China-Vietnam relations.



He expressed his hope that young people would be heirs to the China-Vietnam friendship and actively contribute to the enhancement of cooperation beneficial to the development of the two countries.



The Chinese leader stressed that intellectuals and young people are pioneers on the path of friendship between the two countries and pioneer for the progress of mankind, jointly contributing to the long-term and stable development of an open, inclusive, harmonious, prosperous and developed Asia-Pacific region./.