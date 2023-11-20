Society Vietnamese delicacies find favour at Hong Kong Food Fiesta The 4th Hong Kong Food Fiesta kicked off recently in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (China). Traditional Vietnamese dishes such as fried spring rolls, pork sausage, sticky rice, and mung bean dumplings were welcomed by visitors and traditional friends at the event.

Society Soldiers provide education to ethnic minority community Trung Ly commune in Muong Lat district, Thanh Hoa province, is considered one of the most challenging communes in the local area. In an effort to address the issue of poverty, which is closely linked to limited access to education, the Trung Ly Border Station has cooperated with local authorities to hold numerous literacy classes for members of the community.

Society Fourteen fishermen in distress saved off coastal waters of Binh Thuan province A German-flagged cargo ship fished 14 fishermen in distress out of waters off the coast of Binh Thuan province in the south central region around noon on November 20.