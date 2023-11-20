Vietnamese, Chinese localities coordinate in border management
A delegation of Border Guard Commands of Vietnam’s four provinces of Cao Bang, Quang Ninh, Lang Son and Ha Giang, and representatives from the Guangxi General Station of Immigration Inspection of China held talks in Cao Bang on November 20.
Border guards of the four Vietnamese localities and the Guangxi General Station of Immigration Inspection have well performed inspections and supervisions at border gates. (Photo: VNA)Cao Bang (VNA) – A delegation of Border Guard Commands of Vietnam’s four provinces of Cao Bang, Quang Ninh, Lang Son and Ha Giang, and representatives from the Guangxi General Station of Immigration Inspection of China held talks in Cao Bang on November 20.
The two sides agreed to coordinate to strictly implement cooperation agreements signed, enhance information exchange, and work together to supervise the operations of vehicles.
They will also work on building pilot smart road border gates, coordinate to organise the “citizen reception day” at border gates on a rotating basis, and step up the information work to raise public awareness of immigration regulations.
Colonel Dinh Duc Hung, Commander of Cao Bang province’s Border Guard Command, said since the beginning of this year, the two sides have maintained contacts and conducted 10 joint patrols with the participation of 244 officers, while coordinating in customs clearance and crime combat.
Border guards of the four Vietnamese localities and the Guangxi General Station of Immigration Inspection have well performed inspections and supervisions at border gates, completed customs procedures for more than 500,000 people and 150,000 vehicles, and delivered 5,363 leaflets on legal regulations to border residents./.