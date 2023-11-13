Vietnamese, Chinese localities discuss economic corridor cooperation
Delegates to the opening of the conference on economic corridor cooperation involving Lao Cai, Hanoi, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh of Vietnam and China’s Yunnan province, held in Hanoi on November 13. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Discussions on investment and trade, culture, tourism, health care, education, transportation and logistics, as part of the 10th conference on economic corridor cooperation involving Lao Cai, Hanoi, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh of Vietnam and China’s Yunnan province, took place in Hanoi on November 13.
The organising board received 40 presentations from management agencies, businesses, business associations, universities, research institutes, and experts on the above issues.
In investment and trade, delegates reviewed the progress of investment in infrastructure to strengthen inter-provincial and inter-regional transportation connectivity, and shared experience in promoting trade connectivity, trade infrastructure development and e-commerce.
In culture, they agreed to enhance the sharing of experience in culture management, preservation and promotion of values of cultural heritage, museums, libraries and cinematography while exploring opportunities in cultural industry.
As for tourism, they encouraged the establishment of demand-stimulating alliances between travel businesses from both sides to create tourism packages along the economic corridor, with emphasis on providing stronger support for travel agencies in terms of immigration mechanisms, policies and procedures while building destination surveying and marketing events.
Participants also underscored the need to adopt information technology and digital transformation in transportation industry in combination with the development of logistics services./.