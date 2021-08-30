Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia hold phone talks with Head of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Publicity Department Huang Kunming on August 30 (Photo: VNA)

– Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia held phone talks with Head of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Publicity Department Huang Kunming on August 30 to discuss measures to strengthen collaboration between the two agencies.Nghia, who is also Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, showed his delight at the growing relations between Vietnam and China in all fields, adding that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides have maintained regular exchanges through flexible forms with fruitful results.Recently, General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong led a high-ranking delegation of the CPV to attend and deliver a speech via videoconference at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit, Nghia noted.He stressed that 2021 is an important year for both Vietnam and China, as this is the first year that Vietnam has implemented the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution and China has performed its 14th five-year plan and realised its second 100-year goals.The Vietnamese official emphasised the significance of cooperation between the two sides in theory research, communications, journalism and publication.Both sides should enrich and diversify exchange activities between the Vietnamese and Chinese people, especially the youth and those working in the fields of theory research, journalism and publication, thus reinforcing the social foundation for long-term and sustainable development of bilateral ties between the two Parties and nations, he suggested.Nghia affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always attach great importance to the maintenance and development of fine and durable friendship and cooperation with their Chinese counterparts.He expressed his hope that the two Parties and countries will work more closely together to overcome all difficulties and challenges to elevate their friendship and cooperation and gain new successes in the new period, thus helping to reinforce and bolster the friendly neighbourliness between Vietnam and China.For his part, Huang, who is also a Politburo member and Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, briefed his Vietnamese counterpart on the situation of China and operations of the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department.He gave a number of proposals on future cooperation orientations between the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department and the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, including the enhancement of experience sharing in communications and Party building through delegation exchanges.He suggested that the two sides should strengthen cooperation personnel training, journalism-publication, communications and translation of each other’s classic works to publish in each country, while enhancing collaboration in culture and tourism.Both sides agreed to conduct more conferences, seminars and workshops to share experience in issues of shared concern via videoconference, while maintaining communications between major units of the two commissions and effectively implementing the agreement on cooperation and exchange mechanisms between the two commissions, thus contributing to the development of the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China./.